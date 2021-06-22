    KKN – Emerson prima scelta del Napoli: si proverà un’operazione stile Bakayoko

    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    La redazione di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli fa sapere che il Napoli monitora Emerson Palmieri, che è la prima scelta degli azzurri come terzino sinistro.

    L’idea è quella di convincere il Chelsea in un’operazione in prestito secco.

