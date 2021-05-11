    Napoli, comunicato l’esito dei nuovi tamponi

    Scritto da:
    Antonio De Filippo
    -

    Il Napoli, attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter, ha comunicato che i tamponi, effettuati dopo mezzanotte ai componenti del gruppo squadra, sono risultati tutti negativi.

