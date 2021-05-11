    LIVE – GOL del Napoli: ZIELINSKI porta in vantaggio gli azzurri

    Roberto Mattia
    1 a 0 per il Napoli di Gattuso: giocata fenomenale di Osimhen che si libera di Becao con una finta da campione assoluto ma solo un miracolo di Musso gli nega il gol, sulla ribattuto sbuca il polacco che la mette dentro.

