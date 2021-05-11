    LIVE – GOL del Napoli: FABIAN RUIZ con un tiro da fuori clamoroso porta sul 2 a 0 gli azzurri

    Roberto Mattia
    Fabian Ruiz si inventa un gol pazzesco: su calcio d’angolo Zielinski scarica vicino allo spagnolo che da fuori area fa partire un tiro a giro degno di nota. Si insacca nell’ angolino, Musso non può nulla.

