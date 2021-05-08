    LIVE – Spezia-Napoli, gli azzurri in vantaggio con Piotr Zielinski

    Il gol del vantaggio del Napoli porta il nome di Piotr Zielinski che trafigge Provedel, servito su assist di Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Gli azzurri conducono per una rete a zero contro lo Spezia.

