    VIDEO – Lavezzi compie gli anni, arrivano gli auguri della SSC Napoli

    Vincenzo Ercolano
    Quest’oggi Ezequiel Lavezzi compie 36 anni. La SSC Napoli, attraverso i propri canali social, ha voluto celebrare il Pocho con un video da brividi. L’argentino ha ringraziato la società partenopea con tre cuori azzurri.

    Di seguito il video:

