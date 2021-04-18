    LIVE – Napoli 1-0 Inter: avanti gli azzurri

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    Grande giocata del Napoli, con Insigne che accelera, fa secco Skriniar, la mette dentro per Osimhen, anticipa Handanovic che non trattiene ed è autogol. Napoli 1 Inter 0.

    Articolo precedenteLIVE – Napoli 0-0 Inter: traversa dei neroazzurri
    Articolo successivoLIVE – Napoli 1-0 Inter: termina il primo tempo

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE