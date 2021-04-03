LIVE – Napoli-Crotone, punizione fantastica di Mertens: 3-1 per gli azzurri

Scritto da:
Davide D'Alessio
-

Dries Mertens calcia una punizione fantastica e mette il punteggio sul risultato di 3-1. Nulla può Cordaz che resta a guardare la sfera entrare nella propria porta.

