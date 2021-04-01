    Napoli-Crotone: designata la terna arbitrale. Fischietto a Di Martino.

    Scritto da:
    Dario Vito
    -

    Manca sempre meno a Napoli-Crotone. E’ stata designata da poche ore la terna arbitrale che dirigerà il match delle 15 previsto al “Maradona”:

    Arbitro: Di Martino

    Assistenti: Baccini-Berti

    IV UOMO: Pezzuto

    VAR: Abisso

    AVAR: Giallatini

