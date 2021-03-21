Sky – Di Marzio: “Fonseca al Napoli? Vi dico la mia”

Aniello Maione
Aniello Maione
-

Gianluca Di Marzio, esperto di mercato, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Sky Sport nel pre-partita di Roma-Napoli: “A De Laurentiis piace molto Fonseca. Non so se arriverà sulla panchina azzurra ma so che l’allenatore è gradito dal patron azzurro”

