MONDONAPOLI LIVE – Test Roma per il Napoli: ne parliamo ora in diretta

Scritto da:
Nicola Izzo
-

MondoNapoli Live è in diretta con una nuova puntata, dedicata al prepartita di Roma-Napoli; se ci vuoi seguire in diretta, ti basta cliccare su questi link. Questi i link seguenti:

Facebook:

https://fb.watch/4nkJ4l-xi3/

YouTube:

Twitch:

https://twitch.tv/mondonapoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE