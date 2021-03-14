LIVE – Milan-Napoli 0-1: fiammata azzurra, Politano porta in vantaggio

Scritto da:
Aniello Maione
-

Contropiede del Napoli con Zielinski che cerca e trova Politano. L’italiano ha spazio e corre: si trova contro Donnarumma e non sbaglia. Gli azzurri passano in vantaggio per 1-0 al quarantanovesimo.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE