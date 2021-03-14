LIVE – Milan-Napoli 0-1: ammonito Di Lorenzo salterà la Roma

Ammonito Di Lorenzo al 68′ per un fallo al limite dell’area. Il terzino era diffidato e quindi salterà il match di domenica 21 marzo contro la Roma.

