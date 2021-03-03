    LIVE – GOOOL NAPOLI: pareggia i conti Zielinski

    Scritto da:
    Preziosa Lombardi
    -

    Trova il pari il Napoli, con Piotr Zielinski.

    Il Napoli si rimette subito in partita grazie al polacco che riceve un passaggio in orizzontale di Demme e col mancino a giro, dal limite, trova l’angolo che trafigge il portiere.

    Sassuolo-Napoli 1-1

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE