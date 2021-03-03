    LIVE – GOL SASSUOLO: in vantaggio gli emiliani con un autogol

    Si porta in vantaggio il Sassuolo, al 33esimo minuto.

    Sullo sviluppo di un calcio di punizione, di testa Maksimovic spiazza Meret e regala il vantaggio alla squadra di casa.

    Sassuolo-Napoli 1-0

