MONDONAPOLI LIVE – Sorprese e consigli Fantacalcio: ne parliamo ora in diretta

Scritto da:
Nicola Izzo
-

MondoNapoli Live è in diretta con una nuova puntata dedicata allo speciale Fantacalcio, dove vi consiglieremo sulle formazioni ufficiali da schierare oggi. Questi i link:

Facebook:

https://fb.watch/3_6PVRXqfV/

YouTube:

Twitch:

https://twitch.tv/mondonapoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE