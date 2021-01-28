LIVE – Goleada azzurra: arriva anche la rete di Elmas!

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

L’armata azzurra è inarrestabile! Gli azzurri trovano il quarto gol con Elmas. Contropiede azzurro con Insigne che splendidamente serve il macedone che deve solamente insaccare il pallone nella rete. La media parla chiaro: un gol ogni 10 minuti!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE