ULTIM’ORA – Llorente è un nuovo calciatore dell’Udinese: le ultime

Scritto da:
Gabriella Mosca
-

Ormai è ufficiale, lo spagnolo Llorente è un nuovo giocatore dell’Udinese e a confermarlo è proprio il club con un annuncio sul proprio profilo ufficiale Twitter“Bienvenido a Udine, Fernando Llorente”.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE