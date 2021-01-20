    LIVE – Vantaggio Juventus: Ronaldo firma 1 a 0

    Scritto da:
    Roberto Mattia
    -

    VANTAGGIO della Juventus: su un calcio d’angolo i bianconeri passano in vantaggio con Ronaldo. Il portoghese ha approfittato di una deviazione sfortunata di Bakayoko e ha anticipato Ospina portano il risultato sul 1a0 per la Juve.

