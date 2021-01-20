    LIVE – Juventus vince la Supercoppa italiana: gol di Morata nel finale.

    Scritto da:
    Roberto Mattia
    -

    La Supercoppa italiana va alla Juventus di Pirlo che batte il Napoli per 2 a 0: gol di Ronaldo e Morata nel finale. Decisivo il rigore sbagliato da Insigne.

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE