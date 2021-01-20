    LIVE – CLAMOROSO rigore sbagliato dal Napoli: Insigne calcia fuori!

    Scritto da:
    Roberto Mattia
    -

    Clamorosa occasione sprecata dal capitano del Napoli: Lorenzo Insigne sbaglia il rigore procurato da Mertens dopo un fallo in area commesso da Mckennie. Il capitano azzurro ha calciato fuori il tiro dagli 11 metri.

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE