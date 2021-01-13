    LIVE – GOOOOL DE NAPOLI: Lozano riporta in vantaggio gli azzurri

    Preziosa Lombardi
    Hirving Lozano riporta in vantaggio il Napoli, con un gran gol dalla distanza.

    GOL LOZANO – Errore di controllo di Zappella, Lozano esplode il destro dai 20 metri, Furlan non può nulla.

    NAPOLI-EMPOLI 2-1

