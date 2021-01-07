MONDONAPOLI LIVE – Tracollo interno del Napoli al Maradona: ne parliamo ora in diretta

Scritto da:
Nicola Izzo
-

MondoNapoli Live è ora in diretta: oggi, parleremo della debacle interna degli azzurri contro lo Spezia, ma anche di calciomercato. Seguici in diretta:

Facebook: https://fb.watch/2T8zzz_DIa/

YouTube:

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/mondonapoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE