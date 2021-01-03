MONDONAPOLI LIVE – Siamo in onda con il post Cagliari-Napoli

Nicola Izzo
MondoNapoli Live è ora in onda con una nuova puntata, dedicata ala post Cagliari-Napoli, ma non solo. Se vuoi seguire la diretta, clicca sui seguenti link:

Facebook: https://fb.watch/2NT36LsqRn/

YouTube:

Twitch:

https://twitch.tv/mondonapoli

