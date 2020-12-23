Comunicato ufficiale LEGA: “Juve-Napoli rinviata a data da destinarsi”

Scritto da:
Alessia Volpe
-

Ieri è arrivata la sentenza del CONI che ha decretato che Juventus-Napoli si giocherà. Oggi, la LEGA, ha diramato un comunicato mediante il quale ha annunciato che la partita è rimandata a data da destinarsi.

