CdS – Napoli-Torino, regalo di Natale per Gattuso: sorride l’infermeria

    • Sorpresa per Gennaro Gattuso: contro il Torino ci sarà anche Hirving Lozano! Un piccolo regalo di Natale per il tecnico azzurro. L’edizione odierna de Il Corriere dello Sport scrive:
    • “Clamoroso al Maradona: Lozano ce la fa. Recuperato a tempo di record dallo staff medico azzurro in vista della partita in programma oggi con il Torino alle 20.45: convocato, addirittura voglioso di giocare ma comunque indiziato a cominciare dalla panchina. Del resto, soltanto domenica era uscito dall’Olimpico a braccia, con la gamba sinistra penzoloni e imbottita di ghiaccio, e poi in stampelle: già è tanto, davvero tanto così. Confermate, invece, le assenze degli infortunati Koulibaly, Mertens e Osimhen, oltre all’ esclusione di Fabian”.

