    Coronavirus, il bollettino della Regione Campania: calano i contagi, male i decessi

    Come di consueto, alle 17 di ogni giorno la Regione Campania dirama il bollettino in merito alla diffusione del Covid-19 sul proprio territorio:

    TEST:18733
    POSITIVI:1.651
    SINTOMATICI:135
    ASINTOMATICI:1516
    DECEDUTI:85
    GUARITI:2284

