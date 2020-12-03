    FORMAZIONE UFFICIALE – Az Alkmaar-Napoli: dentro Ospina e Ghoulam, fuori Lozano

    Scritto da:
    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    -

    Il Napoli ha da poco svelato l’11 titolare che scenderà in campo alle ore 21 contro l’Az Alkmaar:

    Napoli – Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Fabian, Bakayoko, Zielinski; Politano, Mertens, Insigne

