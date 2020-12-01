    VIDEO – Auriemma distrugge Mughini: “Non vedevi l’ora di accanirti sul cadavere di Maradona! Porta rispetto”

    Scritto da:
    Raffaele Ciccarelli
    -

    Durante il programma Tiki Taka, è andato in scena un duro scontro fra Raffaele Auriemma e Giampiero Mughini, con il primo che ha attaccato l’altro per le sue parole successive alla scomparsa di Maradona.

    IL VIDEO:

