    LIVE – Termina il primo tempo di Napoli-Roma

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    Termina il primo tempo di Napoli-Roma. La sblocca un gran gol di Insigne. Tanti problemi per la Roma, prima Mancini e poi Veretout vittime di problemi fisici.

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE