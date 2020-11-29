    LIVE – Napoli vicino al gol, Insigne sfiora il palo

    Luigi Di Palma
    Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

    Al 13esimo azione offensiva degli azzurri, Mario Rui mette un cross basso in mezzo, tocca Insigne, il pallone sfila e sfiora il palo ben coperto da Mirante

