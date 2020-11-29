    LIVE – Il Napoli omaggia Maradona al decimo minuto

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    Di Bello ferma il gioco, come già visto in questa giornata di Serie A, Napoli e Roma si sono fermate al decimo minuto per commemorare Diego Armando Maradona

