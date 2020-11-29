    LIVE – 31esimo Goooool! Nel nome di Maradona la sblocca Insigne

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    Da calcio piazzato da lunga distanza va in porta e segna Lorenzo Insigne al 31esimo. Esultanza ovviamente dedicata a Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli 1 Roma 0.

