MONDONAPOLI LIVE – Siamo in diretta con la puntata serale post Napoli-Rijeka

Scritto da:
Nicola Izzo
-

Dopo il nostro primo appuntamento contro il Fantacalcio, torna MondoNapoli Live: si analizzerà la partita di ieri, ma si commenterà anche la dipartita del nostro Diego. Questi i link:

Facebook: https://fb.watch/215aiizNii/

Youtube:

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE