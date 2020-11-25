VIDEO – L’allenamento degli azzurri in vista di Napoli-Rijeka

Scritto da:
Roberto Cortile
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Il Napoli, attraverso fonti ufficiali, ha rilasciato un video dell’allenamento odierno degli azzurri in vista del match di Europa League contro il Rijeka, in programma domani sera alle 21.00.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE