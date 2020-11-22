    LIVE – Milan chiude i giochi: gol di Hauge del 3 a 1

    Scritto da:
    Roberto Mattia
    -

    Al 94′ arriva il primo gol in Serie A di Hauge che chiude definitivamente la partita: 3 a 1 per il Milan. Il norvegese supera prima Manolas e poi batte Meret firmando il 3 a 1.

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE