    Live – Bennacer a fine primo tempo: “Dovremmo continuare a giocare come sappiamo, primo tempo sofferto”

    Scritto da:
    Luigi Di Palma
    -

    A fine primo tempo è intervenuto ai microfoni di Sky Sport Ismael Bennacer. Qui il commento

    “Stiamo soffrendo molto, ma sapevamo che è una partita dove c’è anche da soffrire ma bisogna tenere palla e fare il nostro gioco.”

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE