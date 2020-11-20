    Coronavirus, bollettino Campania – Risalita dei contagi, calano i decessi

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe Buro
    -

    Come consueto, alle 17 di ogni giorno la Regione Campania dirama il proprio bollettino in merito alla diffusione da Covid-19 sul territorio.

    TEST:27649
    POSITIVI:4226
    SINTOMATICI:593
    ASINTOMATICI:3633
    GUARITI:1395
    DECEDUTI:25

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE