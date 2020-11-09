PRIMA PAGINA Il Mattino – Incornata Osimhen

Scritto da:
Davide Luise
-

“Incornata Osimhen” così titola in prima pagina Il Mattino per celebrare il goal del nigeriano che ha dato i tre punti al Napoli contro il Bologna.

Il quotidiano poi aggiunge: “Il Napoli passa a Bologna. Ospina salva il risultato”.

