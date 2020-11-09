PRIMA PAGINA CdS – Napoli in volo come Osimhen

Scritto da:
Davide Luise
-

Il Napoli vola per il Corriere dello Sport e lo fa come la sua punta nigeriana: Victor Osimhen. “Il Napoli vola come Osimhen”, questo il titolo per la vittoria degli azzurri al Bologna.

