    ULTIM’ORA – Rinviata la partenza del Napoli per Bologna: ecco perchè

    Scritto da:
    Simone Soriano
    -

    Il noto giornalista Carlo Alvino ha riportato di un problema tecnico rilevato nell’aereo che intorno alle 18 doveva partire da Napoli per portare la squadra azzurra a Bologna. A questo punto la partenza per l’Emilia-Romagna è rinviata a domattina.

