    Bollettino Campania, altro picco: i numeri!

    Come di consueto, alle 17 viene diramato il bollettino della Regione Campania in merito al contagio da covid-19 sul proprio territorio:

    TEST: 23897
    POSITIVI: 4508
    SINTOMATICI: 370
    ASINTOMATICI: 4138
    GUARITI:320
    DECEDUTI:40

