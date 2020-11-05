    UFFICIALE – Rijeka-Napoli, gli undici titolari scelti da Gattuso: dentro Elmas e Meret, riposa Fabian

    Scritto da:
    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    -
    Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

    NAPOLI (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Mertens, Elmas; Petagna

