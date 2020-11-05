Siamo in diretta con il prepartita di Rijeka-Napoli su Youtube e su Facebook

Scritto da:
Nicola Izzo
-

Stasera il Napoli gioca contro i croati del Rijeka e MondoNapoli Live vi accompagna con il prepartita della gara; se la volete seguire, cliccate sui seguenti link.

Facebook: https://fb.watch/1zW1gOS6Gx/

YouTube:

