FOTO – Verso Real Sociedad-Napoli: azzurri in campo per la rifinitura

Vincenzo Ercolano
Azzurri in campo a per la rifinitura prima di partire per la Spagna. A Castel Volturno Gattuso prepara la partita in programma domani sera contro la Real Sociedad. Di seguito gli scatti pubblicati dalla SSC Napoli sui propri canali social:

