VIDEO – Roberto Insigne rivela: “Al gol di Lorenzo gli ho detto una cosa in napoletano”

Roberto Insigne ai microfoni di DAZN ha rivelato un divertente retroscena. Infatti il fratello di Lorenzo ha rivelato cosa si ono detti lui e il fratello dopo il gol fantastico del pareggio azzurro. DI SEGUITO IL VIDEO:
Roberto Insigne ai microfoni di DAZN ha rivelato un divertente retroscena. Infatti il fratello di Lorenzo ha rivelato cosa si ono detti lui e il fratello dopo il gol fantastico del pareggio azzurro. DI SEGUITO IL VIDEO:
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.