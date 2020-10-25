    VIDEO – Roberto Insigne rivela: “Al gol di Lorenzo gli ho detto una cosa in napoletano”

    Giuseppe Crescibene
    Foto Cafaro/LaPresse 5 Maggio 2019 Napoli, Italia sport calcio Napoli vs Cagliari - Campionato di calcio Serie A TIM 2018/2019 - stadio San Paolo Nella foto: Lorenzo Insigne (SSC Napoli). Photo Cafaro/LaPresse May 5, 2019 Naples, Italy sport soccer Napoli vs Cagliari - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2018/2019 - San Paolo stadium. In the pic: Lorenzo Insigne (SSC Napoli).

    Roberto Insigne ai microfoni di DAZN ha rivelato un divertente retroscena. Infatti il fratello di Lorenzo ha rivelato cosa si ono detti lui e il fratello dopo il gol fantastico del pareggio azzurro. DI SEGUITO IL VIDEO:

