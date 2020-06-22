Il Napoli domani alle ore 19,30 affronterà il Verona di Juric allo stadio Bentegodi. Dovrebbero essere due le novità di formazione rispetto alla finale di Coppa Italia contro la Juventus. A porta giocherà Ospina dopo aver scontato la squalifica, mentre in difesa resta vivo il ballottaggio Hysaj-Mario Rui per un posto da titolare sull’out mancino. A centrocampo dovrebbero essere confermati Fabian, Demme e Zielinski. Leggermente affaticato ed inoltre diffidato, in avanti Mertens potrebbe far spazio a Milik. A riferirlo la redazione di Sky Sport.
ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE
Warning: array_merge(): Expected parameter 2 to be an array, bool given in /web/htdocs/www.mondonapoli.it/home/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 130
Warning: array_merge(): Expected parameter 1 to be an array, null given in /web/htdocs/www.mondonapoli.it/home/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 139
Warning: array_merge(): Expected parameter 2 to be an array, bool given in /web/htdocs/www.mondonapoli.it/home/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 130
Warning: array_merge(): Expected parameter 1 to be an array, null given in /web/htdocs/www.mondonapoli.it/home/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 139
Warning: array_merge(): Expected parameter 2 to be an array, bool given in /web/htdocs/www.mondonapoli.it/home/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 130
Warning: array_merge(): Expected parameter 1 to be an array, null given in /web/htdocs/www.mondonapoli.it/home/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 139
Warning: array_merge(): Expected parameter 2 to be an array, bool given in /web/htdocs/www.mondonapoli.it/home/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 130
Warning: array_merge(): Expected parameter 1 to be an array, null given in /web/htdocs/www.mondonapoli.it/home/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 139
Warning: array_merge(): Expected parameter 2 to be an array, bool given in /web/htdocs/www.mondonapoli.it/home/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 130
Warning: array_merge(): Expected parameter 1 to be an array, null given in /web/htdocs/www.mondonapoli.it/home/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 139
Warning: array_merge(): Expected parameter 2 to be an array, bool given in /web/htdocs/www.mondonapoli.it/home/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 130
Warning: array_merge(): Expected parameter 1 to be an array, null given in /web/htdocs/www.mondonapoli.it/home/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 139