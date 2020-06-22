    Sky – Gattuso pensa a 3 cambi per il Verona: i dettagli

    Scritto da:
    Vincenzo Ercolano
    -
    blank

    Il Napoli domani alle ore 19,30 affronterà il Verona di Juric allo stadio Bentegodi. Dovrebbero essere due le novità di formazione rispetto alla finale di Coppa Italia contro la Juventus. A porta giocherà Ospina dopo aver scontato la squalifica, mentre in difesa resta vivo il ballottaggio Hysaj-Mario Rui per un posto da titolare sull’out mancino. A centrocampo dovrebbero essere confermati Fabian, Demme e Zielinski. Leggermente affaticato ed inoltre diffidato, in avanti Mertens potrebbe far spazio a Milik. A riferirlo la redazione di Sky Sport.

