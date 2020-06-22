    MONDONAPOLI LIVE torna stasera alle 21:30…anche su Facebook!

    Scritto da:
    Simone Soriano
    -
    blank

    Questa sera alle ore 21:30 su Twitch andrà in onda MondoNapoli Live, appuntamento del lunedì. Una trasmissione in cui si parlerà di calciomercato, con tanti aggiornamenti da parte dei nostri esperti, e non solo, ma che vedrà un’importantissima novità. Da oggi infatti sarà possibile seguire la diretta non soltanto su Twitch (qui il link del nostro canale ufficiale) ma anche su Facebook (clicca qui per seguirci sulla nostra pagina).

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE