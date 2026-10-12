Billy Gilmour torna tra i titolari del Napoli contro il Villarreal, scrive Il Mattino. Il Mattino spiega che Massimiliano Allegri lo aveva tenuto fuori col Frosinone per non rischiarlo dopo quattro partite con la Scozia e i viaggi europei.

Matteo Politano è in lizza per una maglia da titolare dopo la panchina di sabato, sempre secondo Il Mattino. Allegri pensa a forze fresche per provare a partire forte in Champions dopo il ko con l’Arsenal.