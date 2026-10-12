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Lunedì 12 Ottobre 2026 Ultima notizia alle 16:42
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Fonte: Il Mattino

Gilmour pronto a tornare titolare in Villarreal-Napoli, Politano in lizza

Gilmour si avvicina a una maglia da titolare per il Napoli in Champions contro il Villarreal. Politano in corsa, Allegri punta su energie nuove.

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Billy Gilmour, centrocampista del Napoli, pronto a tornare titolare in vista di Villarreal-Napoli
fonte foto: Ssc Napoli
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Billy Gilmour torna tra i titolari del Napoli contro il Villarreal, scrive Il Mattino. Il Mattino spiega che Massimiliano Allegri lo aveva tenuto fuori col Frosinone per non rischiarlo dopo quattro partite con la Scozia e i viaggi europei.

Matteo Politano è in lizza per una maglia da titolare dopo la panchina di sabato, sempre secondo Il Mattino. Allegri pensa a forze fresche per provare a partire forte in Champions dopo il ko con l’Arsenal.

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