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Lunedì 12 Ottobre 2026 Ultima notizia alle 17:47
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Fonte: Sky Sport

Allegri dopo il Frosinone: «Che sta facendo il Villarreal?»

Allegri ha chiesto subito del Villarreal post Frosinone, già focalizzato sulla sfida Champions. Il Napoli cercherà i primi punti nella fase europea.

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Massimiliano Allegri, allenatore del Napoli, in vista della sfida contro il Villarreal
fonte foto: Amazon Prime Video Sport IT
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Massimiliano Allegri dopo la vittoria col Frosinone, si è concentrato subito sulla Champions League. Come riporta Sky Sport, nelle interviste post-partita ha chiesto: “Che sta facendo il Villarreal?”.

Il Villarreal era impegnato in trasferta contro il Real Madrid e ha perso la partita, risultato che Allegri ha seguito pensando già al secondo impegno europeo.

Dopo il ko con l’Arsenal, il Napoli va a Villarreal per cercare i primi punti in Champions.

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